Mahala June Falta, 92, of Moravian Falls, passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Mahala was born August 1, 1929, in Chavies, Kentucky, to the late Robert Lee and Molly Maria Gamble Spencer. Mahala was of the Methodist faith.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mahala include her husband of 62 years, William Charles Falta; two daughters, Junellyn Fortner and Margaret Sturgill; a son, William Joseph Falta; and a sister, Maude Buck.

No services are scheduled at this time.

