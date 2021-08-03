Ralph Franklin Helton, age 72 of Hickory, passed away on Tuesday evening August 3, 2021.

“Frank” was born on March 13, 1949, to the late Ralph A. and Alma Helton in Catawba County.

Frank was a member of Dudley Shoals Baptist Church, he enjoyed woodworking and tinkering.

Those left to celebrate the life of Frank include his wife of forty-nine years, Jackie Sue Annas Helton, two sons, Neel Helton and Todd Helton (Katrina), three brothers, Mike Helton, Jeff Helton, and Shawn Overcash, three sisters, Brenda Moretz, Laure Smith, and Wendy Taylor, and two grandchildren.

Funeral service for Mr. Helton will be conducted at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church on Friday, August 6, 2021, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in the Dudley Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Wayne White will officiate.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.