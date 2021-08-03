Srophronia Earline Beasley Cannon, age 87 of Taylorsville passed away on Tuesday evening, August 3, 2021. Srophronia was born March 12, 1934, to the late Robert E. and Leola Bryant Beasley in Blount County, Alabama.

Srophronia was of the Baptist faith, she enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, and embroidering.

Those left to cherish and share the memories of Srophronia include her daughter, Jeannie Merrigan (Morris), brother, Bobby Beasley (Lanett), two sisters, Nancy Frost, and Joyce Ditter, two grandchildren, Jason Strickland and Cheyenne Merrigan.

A graveside service for Ms. Cannon will be held at Scenic Memorial Gardens in Wilkes County on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Hospice Home Care of Alexander County at 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.