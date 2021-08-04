Face masks optional indoors at schools, required on buses

A Special Called Meeting of the Alexander County Board of Education was held Monday, August 2, 2021, at the Board of Education Office. Alexander County Board of Education members voted six to one to make masks optional for students and staff indoors as they return to school this fall. Member Matt Cooksey was the dissenting vote.

Board members expressed appreciation to the parents, grandparents, employees, and community members for sharing their concerns and comments.

Masks will continue to be required on school and activity buses, leaders said, due to Federal rules.