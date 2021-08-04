Malinda Jolly Fox, 77, met her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Trinity Village after a brief illness.

Malinda was born on May 16, 1944, in Alexander County to the late John Dallas Jolly and Leona Pennell Johnson. She was a member of Millersville Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Leon L. Fox and sister, Marcella Laws.

Malinda is survived by her three sons, Terry W. Fox, Leslie Fox (Vickie), and Randy Fox (Elisha); one daughter, Trudy Perry (Mark) all of Taylorsville, two brothers, Sippy Russell Jolly (Bertha Mae) of Georgia and David Johnson (Debbie) of Newton; sister, Kay Johnson of Jacksonville, NC; grandchildren, Janet Fox, Dallas Schunke (Jamie), Caleb Fox, Dylan Fox, and Sarah Perry; one great-grandchild, Henry Schunke, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Millersville Baptist Church. A private service will be held at a later date.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the family of Malinda Jolly Fox.