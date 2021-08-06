Ronald Dale Dagenhart, 59, of Hickory, lost his long battle with COPD on August 6, 2021, after many long years of fighting like a champ.

He was born on October 31, 1961, the son of the late Harlee (Buck) Dagenhart and Mae (Luna) Fox Dagenhart. He served in the Navy from 1980 until 1984.

Growing up in Taylorsville, he was a graduate of the Alexander County School System. He worked for Gulf State Paper for 20 years and Rock-Tenn for six years. He was a computer fanatic, and often times he would purposefully crash his computer just so he could fix it back together.

Ronald loved his grandkids more than anything; they always left a beaming smile on his face. He loved watching football, always cheering for his Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears. He had a love for movies and music. He was a big animal lover and took care of multiple animals including his most favorite, Mr. Bear. Ronald and Mr. Bear were like two peas in a pod. Where you found one, the other was sure to be near.

His wife, Maria Dagenhart of Hickory; daughter, Autumn Judd (Michael) of Bessemer City; two sons, Adam Dagenhart (Olivia “Livvy”) of Hickory, and Andrew Dagenhart of Hickory; two brothers, Michael “Mikey” Dagenhart (middle) of Taylorsville and Harlan “Bucky” Dagenhart (oldest) of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Jasmine Judd and Aria Dagenhart; and all of his fur babies survive him.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on August 10, 2021, at Jenkins Funeral Home with Chaplain Rob Helton officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Fairgrove UMC Cemetery. A receiving of friends will be held before the service from 2:00 until 2:50 in the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring Hospice House at 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658. The family would like to send a special thank you to both the Newton and Sherrills Ford locations of Carolina Caring for their staffs’ unconditional care. The Dagenhart’s would also like to thank Ruby Carter and all of the staff at Premier Health Care for always showing Ronald and his family the best love and care.

The Dagenhart Family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton.