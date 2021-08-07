Deana Jeanette Kirby, 67, of Hickory, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at her residence.

She was born on December 5, 1953, in Catawba County, to the late Floyd Avery Kirby and Catherine Leona Richey Kirby.

Deana was a loving mother, and very proud of her children and grandchildren. She was always there for them if she was needed.

Deana was a faithful friend and enjoyed the time she spent with them and many very long telephone conversations. She always had a good story to tell and laugh about. She was a pet person and enjoyed the company of her rescue dogs, Jemma and Bella. They were always close by her side and adored her.

Feeding frenzies happened at her home often. It was the perfect time for folks to get together, laugh, and talk too loud. Deana loved to see her guests having fun and enjoying each other’s company. Thanksgiving was a favorite for her, and everyone was invited. Deana always had a dinner plan. It was “show up and eat till the food runs out.”

She had a special bond to Fellowship Advent Christian Church in Bethlehem where many of her large Richey Family attended. She performed in several dinner theaters held at the church, and always gave her best in each of her stage appearances. She was never known to be shy, and the stage was the perfect place for her flamboyant personality to shine.

Along with her parents, Deana was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Clyde Eugene and Floy Beal Richey.

Survivors include her children, Paige Sapp of Hickory, and Chad Craig of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Melea Sapp, Emma Rose Morgan, Katherine Avery Morgan, Taylor Dawn Morgan, and Alex Morgan; great-grandchild, Marley Grace Morgan; sister, Sharon Norris and husband Rick of Bethlehem; niece, Amy Foard and daughter Alison Jones; and special friends, Teresa Arney, Alma Hefner, and Carolyn Whitlock.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 4:00 p.m., at Fellowship Advent Christian Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3:30 until 4:00 p.m. at the church. Rev. Bill Millinor will be officiating the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Catawba County Humane Society, 3224 20th Ave SE, Hickory, NC 28602; or the Alexander County Humane Society, 116 Waggin Trails Dr., Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Online condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com.

Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.