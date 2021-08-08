Janis Allen Brotherton Abernathy, 72, of Stony Point, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.

Janis was born December 3, 1948, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Charlie Edward Brotherton and Christine Allen Brotherton.

Janis worked in Environmental Service for Davis Hospital for 38 years. She was a member of Stony Point United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife for 55 years and also adored and loved her son and especially her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband, Billy Ray Abernathy of the home; her son, Scotty Abernathy and wife Donna of Stony Point; her grandsons, James Abernathy and wife Brittany, and Jacob Abernathy and fiancée Katie Foxx; her great-grandchild, Baby Abernathy due October 22, 2021; and a number of special friends and church friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Stony Point United Methodist Church. Rev. Mickey Moree will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House, Stony Point United Methodist Church, or Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

