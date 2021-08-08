Kathleen Rose Boylan Bodie, 70, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, at her residence.

Born January 22, 1951, in Peoria, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Louis Andrew Boylan and Mary Lee Simmons Bailey.Kathleen enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and spending time in worship.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald Wayne Bodie of the home; children, Catrina Morgan, C.D. Talbert and wife Jennifer, Jenni L. Talbert, and James Louis Talbert and wife Tina, all of Bethlehem; brother, Stephen Louis Boylan of Wisconsin; sister, Deborah Lee Boylan of Greensboro; grandchildren, Stephanie Brook Jamerson and husband Christopher of Newton, Amber Rose Talbert, Joshua Dean Talbert, Caleb David Talbert, and Lucas James Talbert, all of Bethlehem, Savannah Lorraine Her and husband Wang of Conover, and Brittany Lee Talbert of Bethlehem; and two great-grandchildren, Jayce Bank and Jackie Her.

A family viewing will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory followed by entombment at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory.

Memorials may be made to C4iamerica at www.c4iamerica.com.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Bodie Family and online condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.