Barbara Ann (Annie) Cook Cloer, 54, of Stony Point, passed away August 9, 2021, at Accordius Health of Statesville.

Annie was born March 25, 1967, in Iredell County, to Jimmie Ray Cook of Stony Point and the late Linda Sue Meadows Cook. She was of the Presbyterian faith.

In addition to her mother, Annie was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Nicole Cloer.

Survivors include her husband of 36 years, James Arthur Cloer Sr. of the home; a son, James Arthur Cloer Jr. and wife Kristie of Stony Point; a daughter, Wanda Cloer and fiancé Kevin Huffman of Lenoir; two brothers, Jimmie Ray Cook Jr. of Stony Point, and Donald Lynn Cook and wife Tanya of Wilkesboro; two sisters, Mary Louise Taylor and husband Jimmy of Taylorsville, and Hazel Elizabeth Daugherty of Stony Point; and five grandchildren, Nathaniel, Jordan, Amy, Courtney, and Alyssa.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Chapman Funeral Home. Rev. Sammy Kiser will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214.

