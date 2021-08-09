School Board to meet August 10

The next regular monthly meeting of the Alexander County Board of Education is scheduled for Tuesday, August 10, 2021, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Board of Education Office , 700 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC. Attendance will be in accordance with social distancing guidelines and masks are suggested.

A link for viewing the meeting live will be available on the school system website on Tuesday evening at www.alexander.k12.nc.us. The agenda for the upcoming meeting may also be viewed on the system website, under the Board of Education tab.