HELP WANTED

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

NELSON’S BODY SHOP needs full-time frame machine operator. Must be drug tested and willing to work five days a week. Call 632-5722.

WANTED live-in caregiver for elderly lady. Five days and nights, weekends off. Pay is negotiable. Patient is a smoker. Call 828-632-0361 and ask for Mae. Serious inquiries only.

FINANCE OFFICER: Part-time, flexible Occ. Saturdays, Accounting/Bookkeeping experience with an established business or non-profit required. Proficient in Quickbooks Pro, Payroll & tax laws. Min. 2 yr degree preferred. Knowledge of non-profit operations & grant writing a plus. Submit resume with 3 references to [email protected] or Donna Latham, ATTN: FINANCE, PO Box 311, Hiddenite, NC 28636

LOOKING for 2 full-time automotive technicians. Monday through Friday, 8-5. Must have 3-5 years experience, and must have your own tools. Call 828-639-2838 for details.