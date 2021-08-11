LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF RWP 4, LLC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that RWP 4, LLC, a North Carolina limited liability company, was dissolved on July 22, 2021. All creditors of and claimants against the company are required to present their respective claims and demands immediately to the company so that it can proceed to collect its assets, convey and dispose of its properties, pay, satisfy, and discharge its liabilities and obligations, and do all other acts required to liquidate its business and affairs. With respect to all claims, please take notice of the following:

1. Claims must be in writing and include the name of the claimant, the amount of the claim, and a short summary of the basis for the claim.

2. Claims should be mailed to the company at 84 Westgate Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

3. A claim against the company will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within five years after the publication date of this notice.

This the 4th day of August 2021.

RWP 4, LLC

Barney L. Brookshire Revocable Trust, Manager

By: Barney L. Brookshire, Trustee

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Ruth Ann Pennell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of August, 2021.

MISTY PENNELL MARTIN

33 1st Ave. Dr SE

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Barry Lee Bruce, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of August, 2021.

TRAVIS BRUCE

2225 New House Road

Shelby, NC 28150

JARON GURNEY

910 Tate Blvd SE, Suite 108

Hickory, NC 28602

executor

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF RWP 5, LLC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that RWP 5, LLC, a North Carolina limited liability company, was dissolved on July 22, 2021. All creditors of and claimants against the company are required to present their respective claims and demands immediately to the company so that it can proceed to collect its assets, convey and dispose of its properties, pay, satisfy, and discharge its liabilities and obligations, and do all other acts required to liquidate its business and affairs. With respect to all claims, please take notice of the following:

1. Claims must be in writing and include the name of the claimant, the amount of the claim, and a short summary of the basis for the claim.

2. Claims should be mailed to the company at 84 Westgate Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

3. A claim against the company will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within five years after the publication date of this notice.

This the 4th day of August 2021.

RWP 5, LLC

Barney L. Brookshire Revocable Trust, Manager

By: Barney L. Brookshire, Trustee

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Alexander County

621 Liledoun Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Golden LEAF Foundation

Alexander Industrial Wastewater Project

Separate Sealed Bids for the construction of the Golden LEAF Foundation, Alexander Industrial Wastewater Project will be received by Alexander County at the Government Building, 621 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681, until 2:00 PM local time on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at which time the bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud.

The Project consists of constructing 689 linear feet of 8” gravity sewer main and appurtenances.

Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a stipulated price basis, with additive alternate bid items as indicated in the Bid Form. Bids shall be in a sealed envelope with the project name and the contractor’s license number clearly displayed.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is West Consultants, PLLC; 405 South Sterling Street; Morganton, NC 28655, the contact person is Kathy Jordan, phone: (828) 522-4725, email: [email protected] Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents including the Bid Form, Contract Plans, Specifications, and other contract documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8 AM and 4 PM and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below.

Bidding Documents also may be examined at:

-ConstructConnect–online at www.iSqFt.com; www.cmdgroup.com; www.bidclerk.com;

www.cdcnews.com; www.constructconnect.com

-McGraw-Hill Construction/Dodge – online at www.construction.com/dodge

-Hispanic Contractors Association of the Carolinas (HCAC) – online at www.hcacarolinas.org

-The Blue Book – online at www.thebluebook.com

And at Alexander County; 621 Liledoun Road; Taylorsville, NC 28681, on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 9 AM and 4 PM.

Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office during the hours indicated above. Bidding Documents are available on compact disc (as portable document format (PDF) files) for a non-refundable charge of $50 including shipping via overnight express service. Alternatively, printed Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office either via in-person pick-up or via mail, upon Issuing Office’s receipt of payment for the Bidding Documents. The non-refundable cost of printed Bidding Documents is $300 per set, payable to “West Consultants, PLLC”. Upon Issuing Office’s receipt of payment, printed Bidding Documents will be sent via the Issuing Office’s delivery method of choice. An additional charge will be required for special shipping services requested by a Prospective Bidder. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the prospective Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

Bidders must hold a valid North Carolina General Contractors license with a classification of “PU-Water Lines and Sewer Lines” or “Unclassified”.

A pre-bid meeting will not be held.

All project related questions are to be submitted in writing to the Issuing Office at the above address.

Alexander County is committed to and supportive of efforts to effectively maintain and/or increase HUB contract participation for Construction Projects, services (including professional and consulting services) and commodities purchases. Alexander County encourages all Alexander County HUB firms to participate in procurement and contracting activities. Alexander County is recognizing its responsibilities to the communities it serves and the society in which it conducts business. The use of Historically Underutilized Businesses must be a function of our normal purchasing/contracting procedures, just as equal employment opportunity must be an integral part of normal personnel policy and procedures. No potential supplier/contractors will be precluded from consideration on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, age or national origin.

Alexander County reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids. Requests for withdrawal of bids shall be in accordance with Article 16 of the Instructions to Bidders.

Alexander County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Owner: Alexander County

By: Rick French

Title: County Manager

Date: August 4, 2021

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Emma Oakley Vernon, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of July, 2021.

MALINDA VERNON FALLS

292 Skyline Road

Hickory, NC 28601

executrix

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Herman Roberts Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of July, 2021.

JEFFERY A. ROBERTS

6526 Forney Hill Rd.

Box 1011

Denver, NC 28037

executor

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Jeffrey Patrick Peal, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of August, 2021.

RENEE ROYALL PEAL

4841 Millersville Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Nicole Lee Tadt, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of August, 2021.

SETH ALLAN TADT

415 Rocky Top Rd.

PO Box 1142

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Alva Elemma Payne Hoke, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of July, 2021.

CHRIS GARETH HOKE

3213 Anderson Drive

Raleigh, NC 27609

executor

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Danny Thomas Stutts, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of August, 2021.

JACK BERKLEY CLEMENTS

25 Ridley Ranch Rd

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executor

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 21 CvD 368

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY,

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate, Plaintiff

vs.

Unknown Heirs at Law of Pamela D. Cline, a/k/a Pamela Darlene Cline, Towd Point Master Funding Trust 2017-PM18, Lienholder, a/k/a F/K/A NationsCredit Financial Services Corporation, Successor by Merger to NationsCredit Manufactured Housing Corporation

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Pamela D. Cline, a/k/a Pamela Darlene Cline, Towd Point Master Funding Trust 2017-PM18, Lienholder, a/k/a F/K/A NationsCredit Financial Services Corporation, Successor by Merger to NationsCredit Manufactured Housing Corporation

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING at a pk nail in the intersection of SR #1124 and Teague Town Road (SR #1150) and running with Teague Town Road South 89° 49’ 00” West 99.0 feet to a pk nail; thence with Pansey Bumgarner North 02° 26’ 49” East 265.0 feet to a new iron rod; thence with Zyndall Cline North 55° 50’ 55” East 170.0 feet to a new iron rod; thence South 02° 26’ 49” West 215.0 feet to a new iron pin; thence South 34° 27’ 50” East 58.08 feet to a pk nail in SR #1124; thence with said road South 38° 16’ 34” West 123.80 feet to the point of Beginning containing 0.995 acres more or less as shown on plat entitled “Pamela D. Cline” prepared by Clark Surveying dated May 7, 1998.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0063509, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 4786 Church Road

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than September 7, 2021 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of July 15, 2021.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, North Carolina 28805

(828) 252-8010

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as the Executrix of the Estate of Betty Jane Perdue, deceased, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the Estate of said decedent to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 28th day of October, 2021 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to said estate are notified to make immediate payment or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 28th day of July, 2021.

ROXIE PERDUE EAGLE

961 Raymond Ave

Barberton, OH 44203

Resident Process Agent:

Leslie Kevin Perdue

191 N. Thomas Lane

Stony Point, NC 28678

Anthony S. Privette

The Law Office of Anthony S. Privette, PLLC

3475 E. Broad Street

Statesville, NC 28625

Telephone: 704-872-8125

www.attorneyprivette.com

executrix

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the Estate of Phillip Wayne Martin, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of October, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of July, 2021.

LINDA G. MARTIN

BRENT E. MARTIN

Co-Administrators of the Estate of Phillip Wayne Martin, Jr.

c/o Angela P. Clark

205 Ridge Street NW

Lenoir, NC 28645

828-754-4266

7-28, 8-4, 8-11, 8-18

administrator

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the estate of Raymond Lawrence Shumate, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of October, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of July, 2021.

ERIC WESLEY SHUMATE

624 Hollywood Rd

Moravian Falls, NC 28654

KIMBERLY SHUMATE LIVINGSTON

526 Caswell Rd

Chapel Hill, NC 27514

administrator

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Sandra D. Plante, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Kay Frances Ashley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 19th day of October, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 21st day of July, 2021.

SANDRA D. PLANTE

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC

28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

administrator

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Mildred Daye Bowman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of October, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of July, 2021.

ROBIN BOWMAN BRINKLEY

6196 Petra Mill Rd.

Granite Falls, NC 28630

executrix

