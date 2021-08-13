| logout
Free Concert Aug. 13
Folks can head over to the Alexander County Courthouse Friday, evening, August 13, 2021, 7-9 p.m., to see the Shake Down Band at the FINAL Summer on the Square Concert! Food trucks expected to be on site. Fueled Streetside Coffee will open back up today from 6-9 p.m. for the cruise in & band concert. Bring a chair or blanket! Check the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center Facebook page for change of location, in case of inclement weather.
Hiddenite Arts staff wish to thank Alexander County, North Carolina government, the Town of Taylorsville, NC Arts Council, and our Friends Members for supporting this event.