Cynthia “Cindy” Marlene Harrington Hefner, 63, of Taylorsville, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

She was born October 30, 1957, in Taylorsville, to JD and Lula Bell Mitchell Harrington. Cindy was an avid crafter, she loved all kinds of crafts from clay bears to clay necklaces and earrings which she published in the Southern Living Magazine. Over the years, she created more crafts than could be counted.

Cindy was a teacher assistant for many years at the old Wittenburg Elementary School where her laughter could be heard throughout the halls at any given time. Cindy was loved by all, especially by her students “her kids.”

Cindy loved her family more than can be put into words. She was always ready for the next family adventure. Disney was her last adventure where she overcame her fear of rollercoasters and airplanes with the help of her children and grandchildren. Cindy was a huge Michael Bolton fan.

Her smile and echoing laughter will truly be missed, but we know she is dancing in Heaven with her beloved husband, Randy, whom she has missed greatly for the past two years.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Randy Levon Hefner; her father, JD “Honey” Harrington; mother-in-law, Nancy Louise Fox Hefner; and grandson, Tyler Chwast.

Those left to cherish the memory of Cindy include her three daughters, Sommer (John) McDill, Heidi (David) Collins, and Tabatha (Andy) Hefner; and five grandchildren, Daisy Chwast, Leanna, Chesney and Luke Collins, and CJ McDill. Cindy also leaves behind her mother, Lula Bell Harrington; two sisters, Lisa Harrington and Patti (Terry) Barr; nieces and nephews, Joshua (Christy) Harrington, Ashley Harrington, Emily (Chris) Atwood, Jason (Heather) Barr, Jamie (Mike) Deal, and Joy (Nathan) Morrison and family. Cindy shared a special relationship with her Aunt Louise Isenhour, and many other aunts, uncles, friends, and family.

Visitation for Mrs. Hefner will be conducted at Friendship Lutheran Church on Saturday, August 21, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:15 p.m., with the funeral service following at 3:30 p.m. Rev. Jesse Bowles, Rev. Chris Meade, and Pastor Tim Canniff-Kuhn will officiate. Burial will be in the Friendship Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be John McDill, David Collins, Andy Little, Joshua Harrington, Ashley Harrington, and Jason Barr.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.