Mary Elder Matheson, 72, of Taylorsville, moved to her eternal home on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Mary was born June 28, 1949, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Arvel James Elder and Dorothy Moose Elder.

She was a housewife and also worked in the family business at Elder’s Grocery and poultry houses for over 25 years. She was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church. Mary enjoyed caring for her family, especially the grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and she adored her fur babies. She also enjoyed cooking, tending to her flowers, and gardening.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of 54 years, Neil Matheson of the home; her daughters, Karen Matheson Loudermelk (Russell) of Taylorsville, and Tina Matheson Chapman (Shannon) of Stony Point; her grandchildren, Kensley Loudermelk, Shana Loudermelk, Cameron Chapman, and Alyssa Chapman; her great-grandchildren, Bennett, Lynnsie, and Lillie; her brother, Dwight Mecimore (Libby); nephew, James Mecimore (Esther) and son, J. T.; and niece, Suzanne Mecimore.

The funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Lebanon Baptist Church. Rev. Eddie Jolly, Rev. Bill Orren, and Rev. Brian Kerley will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-3:15 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

