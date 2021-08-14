Patricia Ann Howell, 54, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Patricia was born on June 4, 1967, in Alexander County, to the late Thomas Leon and Margaret Parsons Howell. Patricia attended St. John Baptist Church.

Those left to celebrate and remember the life of Patricia include her daughter, Keyla Howell; four sisters, Diane Smith, Mamie Littlejohn, Laura Jane Parsons, and Mary Ann Howell; and four brothers, James Howell, Thomas Howell, Greg Howell, and Brian Howell.

Visitation for Ms. Howell will be held at Alexander Funeral Service on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Graveside service for Ms. Howell will be held at St. John Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Rev. T.E. Martin will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. John Baptist Church Cemetery.

Donations for funeral expenses can be made out to Alexander Funeral Service, PO Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.