Judith Elaine Price, 69, of Columbia, South Carolina, went to join her Lord and departed dear ones on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

She was born on July 18, 1952, in Raleigh, to the late Rev. Oliver and Myrtle Whitaker Price. She graduated from Taylorsville High School in 1970. She also graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a BA in Education and a MA in English Literature. While at UNC, she worked as a Graduate Assistant, teaching English Literature as she pursued her MA and did Post Graduate work towards a Ph.D. in English Literature.

She was always a teacher at heart. At age twelve when her teacher went out on maturity leave, the principal of her school put her in charge of the class until a new teacher could be found. She taught piano lessons while in high school, saving money to go to college. While working as a GA at UNC, she had the privilege of teaching bright upcoming minds; years later, one of her students sent her a Christmas card thanking her for teaching him how to write after he was accepted on the Law Review at UNC. She taught for several years at UNC Pembroke and then at Richland Community College in Hamlet. She also taught Tai Chi and Chi Gung privately.

She was Miss Alexander County in 1970 and Miss Blacksburg, South Carolina in 1973. In the Miss South Carolina Pageant in 1974, she placed second in the talent competition, playing a Rachmaninoff Concerto, and finished in the top 10 overall.

Music was always an important part of her life, both listening and playing. She sang with the NC Philharmonic Chorus for two performances. She served as the Church Pianist at Union Presbyterian Church, near Carthage, for a period, and loved working with the children there.

She was an accomplished seamstress, even making some of her own pageant gowns. She also loved gardening and working with plants.

Judith is survived by Ronald Rollins of the home, her devoted sweetheart, friend, and companion of more than 20 years. She is also survived by a sister, Patricia P. Benfield of Taylorsville; brother, John O. Price of Shelby; her beloved nephews, Sean Mark and Timothy “Shane” Benfield, both of Taylorsville; and her great-nephew, Tyler Benfield of Rock Hill, South Carolina.

The funeral service will be held at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Ellenboro. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.

