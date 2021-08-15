Leroy Shermond Simerly, 75, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Carolina Caring.

Born March 26, 1946, he was the son of late Earl Jay and Edith Arnett Simerly. Leroy was a U.S. Army Veteran and worked as a supervisor in many furniture manufacturers.

In addition to his wife of 28 years, Debra Moretz Simerly; two daughters, Tammy Trent of Taylorsville, and Kristine Wehunt of Mooresville; four sons, Todd Simerly of Taylorsville, Jamie Simerly of Taylorsville, Travis Simerly of Newton, Jessie Simerly of Hickory; step-son, Devin Akers of Hickory; and four sisters, Melva Doris King of Hampton, Tennessee, Judy Guinn of Johnson City, Tennessee, Janie Guinn, Jill Stansbury of Johnson City, Tennessee survive him.

The funeral will be at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Jenkins Funeral Home with his son, Pastor Todd Simerly, officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Thursday, August 19, 2021, in the Chapel of Jenkins Funeral Home.

