William Tracy Hammer, 51, of Stony Point, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born April 22, 1970, in Iredell County, the son of Jerry Lee Hammer and Nancy Diane Martin Hammer of Stony Point.

He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and an honorary member of Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department. Tracy was a very happy person that loved people and that love was given back by many people.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish and honor his memory include his brother, Rev. Wesley Hammer (Paige) of Taylorsville; his aunt, Angie Lail (Robbie); nephews, Isaac (Nicole), Landon (Jessica), and Luke; two great-nephews; and a host of close family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Stony Point Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Scott Hammer, Rev. Stephen Dagenhart, and Rev. James Smith will officiate. The body will lie in state from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church Building Fund.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

