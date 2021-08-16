James Cebron Matthews Sr., 72, of Hickory, died Monday, August 16, 2021.

He was born September 30, 1948, son of the late Paul Charles and Mary Lowe Watson. James served in the Vietnam War in the U.S. Air Force for four years.

A daughter, Nicole Bundens of Jonesborough, Tennessee; a son, James Matthews Jr. of Taylorsville; and two sisters, Linda Love of Hickory, and Mickey Hicks of Hickory survive him.

The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Winkler’s Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Paul Deal officiating. Inurnment will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10-11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Winkler’s Grove Baptist Church.

