Martha Joel Childers Hammer, 67, passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 16, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

She was born November 2, 1953, to the late Hub and Pauline Goble Childers. Martha was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and loved God along with her church. During her working career, she worked at the Alexander Board of Education and the Alternative School until retirement.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren, watching them play sports and having sleepovers. In her high school years, she was very athletic, playing basketball. Martha enjoyed yard work and doing anything outside. She took many road trips over the years that she enjoyed with her friends and family.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouse of 41 years, Harold Dean Hammer; an infant son, Harold Joel Hammer; and a brother, Jerry Childers.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mrs. Hammer include two sons, Jesse Henry Hammer and Rusty Jarrod Hammer (Angel); four grandchildren, Allison, Katie, Josie and Colton Hammer; two sisters, Wanda Childers and Arlene Russell (Donald); mother-in-law, Sid Hammer; two sisters-in-law, Bonnie Childers and Debbie Hammer; a brother-in-law, Tommy Hammer (Margaret); a niece, Dawn Crouch; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Beulah Baptist Church from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. The funeral service will be held at Beulah Baptist Church on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Keith Bowman.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beulah Baptist Church at 336 Black Oak Ridge Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

