Noel Wike Kerley, 56, of Taylorsville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 16, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born February 7, 1965, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Rayford Wike and Doris Earp Wike.

She had worked as office manager for Carpenter Company for 35 years. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Her family was her pride and joy. Spending time with family, friends, and co-workers was her life. She also enjoyed spending time with Chase, Aiden, and Zeb, who were like her own grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Dagenhart.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of 32 years, Jeffrey Kerley of the home; her daughter, Bailey James and husband Cody of Taylorsville; her son, Justin Kerley and Jessica Coffey of Taylorsville; mother-in-law, Mary Lou Kerley; sister, Gaynell Harrington (Raymond) of Taylorsville; brother-in-law, Harold Dagenhart; step-sisters, Jan Austin and Sarah Lail; and step-brother, Lee Jenkins.

The funeral service will be at 4 p.m., Friday, August 20, 2021, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Rev. Chris Goforth and Rev. Ryan Hodges will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Noel Wike Kerley.