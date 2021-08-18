John David Fox, 57, of Hiddenite, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

He was born February 14, 1964, the son of Beth Barnes Fox and the late J.C. Fox of Stony Point. He was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 32 years, Lisa Sweet Fox; daughter, Allison Millsaps of Hiddenite; son, John Dylan Fox of the home; brothers, Jimmy and Mark Fox; and sister, Mary Ruth Morton.

Visitation for the Fox Family will be conducted at Sulphur Springs Baptist church on Sunday, August 22, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. with the funeral service following at 3:00 p.m. Rev. James Safrit and Rev. Steve Parks will officiate. Burial will follow in the Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Hands of a Sportsman @ 9820, Castor Road, Salisbury, NC 28146.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.