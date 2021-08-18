Readers’ Choice: Chance to win $50 by filling out survey



The Alexander County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and The Taylorsville Times are partnering again this year to promote local businesses through the 8th Annual Alexander County Readers’ Choice Awards.

“Share your favorite Alexander County business by casting your vote for the Reader’s Choice Awards,” urged Connie Kincaid, EDC Business Development Manager.

Please take the survey (printed in the Aug. 18th edition on page 11A and also available online at www.alexanderedc.org/survey), and list your favorite Alexander County business for each of the categories. Please make every effort to complete the ballot in its entirety, but please don’t take the survey multiple times.

A random survey respondent will be chosen as a $50 winner and announced in The Taylorsville Times on August 25 (more than half of the categories must be completed to be eligible to win). The first two $50 winners are Amy Krohn and Jennifer Lail, both of Taylorsville, shown below.

The contest will conclude on September 6.