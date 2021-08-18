Rick Childers, 66, of Taylorsville, met his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Rick was born May 1, 1955, in Alexander County, the son of the late Ceph Childers and Cloice Childers Childers.

He worked for Comm-Scope for 30 years and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church but attended Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He enjoyed sports, especially the Carolina Tar Heels college basketball, taking trips to the beach, but, most of all, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Childers; and brothers-in-law, Kenneth Daniels and Carl Jolly.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his daughters, Michelle Childers of Taylorsville, and Kelly Dison (Eric) of Taylorsville; his grandchildren, Kayla Childers, Kasey Childers, and Caleb Dison; his sisters, Shirley Daniels and Joyce Jolly, both of Taylorsville; sister-in-law, Retha Sue Childers; his brother, Randy Childers (Michelle) of Taylorsville; aunt, Ruth Barnette; nieces and nephews, Kathy Roten (Arlie), Jill Bowman, Phil Jolly (Kelley), Dylan, Miranda and Bethany Childers, Danielle Chapman (Corey), Jaden, Natalie and Evan Chapman, and Ben Jolly; a number of cousins and special friends; and The Alexander Central High School Class of ’73.

The funeral service will be at 5 p.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Bethel Baptist Church. Rev. Phil Jolly, Rev. Bill Smith, and Rev. Chris Goforth will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The service will also be transmitted on 90.1 FM.

Pallbearers include Eric Dison, Caleb Dison, Chris Bowman, Dylan Childers, Jaden Chapman, Evan Chapman, Corey Chapman, and Ben Jolly.

Memorials may be made to The Gideons International or Bethel Baptist Cemetery Fund.

