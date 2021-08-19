Mary Francis Connor Younger, 58, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday morning, August 19, 2021.

Mary was born on September 17, 1962, in Alexander County, to the late D. A. and Catherine Miller Connor. Mary was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.

Those left to celebrate the life of Aunt Mary include sister-in-law, Stephanie Connor, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Ms. Younger will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Alexander Funeral Service from 5-7 p.m.

