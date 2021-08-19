Robert L. Miller, 83, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Davis Regional Medical Center.

Robert was born May 2, 1938, in Alexander County, the son of the late Dave Williams and Susie Miller Wilson.

He had retired from ABF after 30 plus years of truck driving. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church where he was a deacon, served as head trustee, usher, and men’s choir member. He was also a Mason. He was a devoted Washington Redskins fan, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers and a sister.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 63 years, Etta Mae Little Miller; his children, Dorothy Miller, Martin Miller (Gaynell), Debra Chambers (Terry), Jeffrey Miller (Naomi), Gwendolyn Miller, Yvonne Boston (Victor), Michelle Miller, and Sukari Barker (Craig); 20 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; his brothers, Muhammed “Skeet” Hasan (Taheerah “Cat”) of Fort Mill, South Carolina, and Henry Westfield (Mary) of Charlotte; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Macedonia Baptist Church on Hwy 90 East. Rev. Jeffrey Miller will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home and also from 1-2 p.m., Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Macedonia Baptist Church, Hwy 90 East.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

