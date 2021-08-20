David Lee Barber, 76, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021, at his sister’s residence.

David was born February 18, 1945, in Alexander County, the son of the late John Daniel Barber and Gracie Bolinger Barber.

He worked in the furniture industry most of his working career. He was of the Christian faith and enjoyed all things outdoors, hunting, fishing, and tinkering; he was a handyman. He had a deep love for his family, especially for his great-grandchildren.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Jean Barber; his son, David Brent Barber; his sisters, Anna Mae Barber, Nancy Barber, Betty Sue Killian, and Diane Armstrong; and his brother, Thomas Barber.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his daughter, Mary Roxann Barber of the home; his grandchildren, David Ryan Barber (Michelle) and Britni Rikae Barber-Minton; his great-grandchildren, Jacelyn Barber, Knolland Barber, and Jaiden Miller; his sister, Linda Rice of Taylorsville; his brothers, Franklin Barber (Francis) and Michael Barber (Glenda), all of Taylorsville; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many close friends.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Michael Barber will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, August 23, 2021, at the Brookford Cemetery in Hickory.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

