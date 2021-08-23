Jerry Lee Hammer, 75, of Stony Point, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Jerry was born July 12, 1946, the son of the late Lee Ozell Hammer and Naomi Rufty Hammer.

He had worked for the Department of Corrections for 25 years and was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. He loved his family and was all about making everyone’s lives easier.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William Tracy Hammer; twin brother, Larry Hammer; sister-in-law, Sherry Hammer; and brother-in-law, Bobby Dyson.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Nancy Diane Martin Hammer; his son, Rev. Wesley Hammer (Paige); grandsons, Isaac (Nicole), Landon (Jessica), and Luke; great-grandsons, Beckett and Baylor; and sisters, Ann Dyson and Pat Cockrell (Steve).

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Stony Point United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Scott Hammer, Rev. Bill Orren, Rev. Jeffery Chapman, Rev. James Smith, and Rev. Bradley Anderson will officiate. The body will lie in state from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send memorials to Tabernacle Baptist Church, C/O Building Fund, 191 Sipe Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

