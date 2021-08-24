Court orders voting rights for felons on Community Supervision

To register to vote, complete the voter registration form at https://s3.amazonaws.com/dl.ncsbe.gov/Voter_Registration/NCVoterRegForm_06W.pdf and mail or hand-deliver it to your county board of elections office by 25 days prior to the election. If you are a DMV customer, you may register to vote online at https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-ser-vices/online/Pages/voter-registration-application.aspx

For more information, contact the State Board of Elections at www.ncsbe.gov or 1-866-522-4723 (toll-free).

If you have questions about the particular circumstances of your community supervision, please contact your probation officer. If you have further questions about your restoration of rights, the following organizations can assist you:

Forward Justice, http://www.forwardjustice.org/, Email: [email protected], Toll-Free Phone: 877-880-8683, 877-880-VOTE.

or

North Carolina Second Chance Alliance, http://www.ncsecondchance.org/