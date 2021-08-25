HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

FINANCE OFFICER: Part-time, flexible Occ. Saturdays, Accounting/Bookkeeping experience with an established business or non-profit required. Proficient in Quickbooks Pro, Payroll & tax laws. Min. 2 yr degree preferred. Knowledge of non-profit operations & grant writing a plus. Submit resume with 3 references to [email protected] or Donna Latham, ATTN: FINANCE, PO Box 311, Hiddenite, NC 28636