LEGAL NOTICES

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Margaret Hayes Griffith, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 5th day of August, 2021.
DENNIS EUGENE EAGLE
709 Pilgrim Church Rd
Hiddenite, NC 28636
administrator
Sept15-21p
NOTICE TO CREDITOR’S
Paul Lowe, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Minnie Mae Lowe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 23rd day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.
This the 25th day of August, 2021.
PAUL LOWE
c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney
Post Office Box 400
Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400
(828)632-4264
administrator
Sept15-21p
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Donald Lamar Coffey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 23rd day of August, 2021.
ANN GUTHRIE COFFEY
135 Nine Patch Lane
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administrator
Sept15-21p
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Roger Dean Pritchard, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, File No. 18 E 58, does hereby notify all persons or entities having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned Personal Representative at the address shown below, on or before the 25th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pled in bar of recovery. All persons or entities indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned at the address below.
This the 25th day of August, 2021.
L. RAGAN DUDLEY
116 Morlake Drive, Suite 103
Mooresville, NC 28117
(704) 929-9304
Publication Dates: Aug, 25, Sept. 1, Sept. 8, Sept. 15
administrator
Sept15-21c
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Pearl Ingram Childers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 13th day of August, 2021.
FLORINDA CHILDERS JOHNSON
5200 River West Rd
Lewisville, NC 27023
executrix
Sept8-21p
ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Ruth Ann Pennell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 2nd day of August, 2021.
MISTY PENNELL MARTIN
33 1st Ave. Dr SE
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administratrix
Sept1-21p
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Barry Lee Bruce, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 9th day of August, 2021.
TRAVIS BRUCE
2225 New House Road
Shelby, NC 28150
JARON GURNEY
910 Tate Blvd SE, Suite 108
Hickory, NC 28602
executor
Sept1-21c
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Emma Oakley Vernon, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 27th day of July, 2021.
MALINDA VERNON FALLS
292 Skyline Road
Hickory, NC 28601
executrix
Aug25-21p
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Herman Roberts Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 15th day of July, 2021.
JEFFERY A. ROBERTS
6526 Forney Hill Rd.
Box 1011
Denver, NC 28037
executor
Aug25-21p
ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Jeffrey Patrick Peal, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 2nd day of August, 2021.
RENEE ROYALL PEAL
4841 Millersville Road
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administratrix
Aug25-21p
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Nicole Lee Tadt, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 2nd day of August, 2021.
SETH ALLAN TADT
415 Rocky Top Rd.
PO Box 1142
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administrator
Aug25-21p
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Alva Elemma Payne Hoke, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 27th day of July, 2021.
CHRIS GARETH HOKE
3213 Anderson Drive
Raleigh, NC 27609
executor
Aug25-21p
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Danny Thomas Stutts, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 3rd day of August, 2021.
JACK BERKLEY CLEMENTS
25 Ridley Ranch Rd
Hiddenite, NC 28636
executor
Aug25-21p