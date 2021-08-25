LEGAL NOTICES

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Margaret Hayes Griffith, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of August, 2021.

DENNIS EUGENE EAGLE

709 Pilgrim Church Rd

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

Sept15-21p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITOR’S

Paul Lowe, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Minnie Mae Lowe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 23rd day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 25th day of August, 2021.

PAUL LOWE

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828)632-4264

administrator

Sept15-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Donald Lamar Coffey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of August, 2021.

ANN GUTHRIE COFFEY

135 Nine Patch Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

Sept15-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Roger Dean Pritchard, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, File No. 18 E 58, does hereby notify all persons or entities having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned Personal Representative at the address shown below, on or before the 25th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pled in bar of recovery. All persons or entities indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned at the address below.

This the 25th day of August, 2021.

L. RAGAN DUDLEY

116 Morlake Drive, Suite 103

Mooresville, NC 28117

(704) 929-9304

Publication Dates: Aug, 25, Sept. 1, Sept. 8, Sept. 15

administrator

Sept15-21c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Pearl Ingram Childers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of August, 2021.

FLORINDA CHILDERS JOHNSON

5200 River West Rd

Lewisville, NC 27023

executrix

Sept8-21p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Ruth Ann Pennell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of August, 2021.

MISTY PENNELL MARTIN

33 1st Ave. Dr SE

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

Sept1-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Barry Lee Bruce, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of August, 2021.

TRAVIS BRUCE

2225 New House Road

Shelby, NC 28150

JARON GURNEY

910 Tate Blvd SE, Suite 108

Hickory, NC 28602

executor

Sept1-21c

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Emma Oakley Vernon, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of July, 2021.

MALINDA VERNON FALLS

292 Skyline Road

Hickory, NC 28601

executrix

Aug25-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Herman Roberts Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of July, 2021.

JEFFERY A. ROBERTS

6526 Forney Hill Rd.

Box 1011

Denver, NC 28037

executor

Aug25-21p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Jeffrey Patrick Peal, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of August, 2021.

RENEE ROYALL PEAL

4841 Millersville Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

Aug25-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Nicole Lee Tadt, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of August, 2021.

SETH ALLAN TADT

415 Rocky Top Rd.

PO Box 1142

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

Aug25-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Alva Elemma Payne Hoke, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of July, 2021.

CHRIS GARETH HOKE

3213 Anderson Drive

Raleigh, NC 27609

executor

Aug25-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Danny Thomas Stutts, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of November, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of August, 2021.

JACK BERKLEY CLEMENTS

25 Ridley Ranch Rd

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executor

Aug25-21p