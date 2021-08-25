Minnie Mae Pierce Pennell, 89, passed away after a short illness on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

She was born August 14, 1932, to the late Johnny and Viola Elizabeth Pierce. She had worked as a packer for Gulf States.

Those left to cherish the memories of Minnie include two daughters, Ann Pennell Maye and Shirley Pennell Clayborn; and a daughter-in-law, Sylvia Pennell.

Mrs. Pennell will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service on Friday, August 27, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Carson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. Andrew Sharpe officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carolina Caring at 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

