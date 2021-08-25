August 30, 2021

Minnie Mae Pierce Pennell

| | 0

Minnie Mae Pierce Pennell

Minnie Mae Pierce Pennell, 89, passed away after a short illness on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

She was born August 14, 1932, to the late Johnny and Viola Elizabeth Pierce. She had worked as a packer for Gulf States.

Those left to cherish the memories of Minnie include two daughters, Ann Pennell Maye and Shirley Pennell Clayborn; and a daughter-in-law, Sylvia Pennell.

Mrs. Pennell will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service on Friday, August 27, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Carson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. Andrew Sharpe officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carolina Caring at 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment