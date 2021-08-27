Bobby Ray Millsaps, 83, of Hiddenite, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Health – Wilkes Medical Center.

Bobby was born September 4, 1937, in Alexander County, to the late Burgess Clark Millsaps and Clara Nell Campbell Millsaps.

Bobby was retired from Alexvale Furniture in Taylorsville. He was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church in Hiddenite. He loved to sing gospel music and sang in several groups over the years including The Shepherd’s Quartet, Alexander Singing Seniors, and the church choir. Bobby was a retired farmer who loved gardening.

He loved spending time with his eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren who called him Pappoo. He was an avid Yankees fan and loved watching baseball.

Bobby was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Lois Wiles Millsaps; two sisters, Lorene Millsaps Wallace (Jake) and Emogene Millsaps Barnette; a brother, Jennis C. Millsaps; two brothers-in-law, Jerry Barnes and Jimmy Adams; and sister-in-law, Betty Wiles Hedden of Princeton, Indiana.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Danny R. Millsaps (Donna), Philip Lynn Millsaps (Gail), and Christopher Joel Millsaps (Gina), all of Hiddenite; grandchildren, Adam Millsaps (Natalie), Lydia Gwaltney (Aron), Daniel Millsaps (Katelyn), Aaron Millsaps (Heather), Jonathan Millsaps (fiancée Jesse Bost), Matthew Millsaps, Brayden Millsaps, and Brenna Millsaps; great-grandchildren, Carson and Chase Millsaps, Malachi and Beau Gwaltney, Rhett Millsaps, Cheyanne Keller, and Braidon, Stormalynne and Serenity Millsaps; brothers, Larry Millsaps (Joy) and Billy Millsaps (Cozette); and sisters-in-law, Evelyn Barnes, Doris Adams, and Louise Millsaps, all of Taylorsville.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, August 30, 2021, at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. The body will lie in state from 2 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Pallbearers are Adam Millsaps, Daniel Millsaps, Aaron Millsaps, Jonathan Millsaps, Aaron Gwaltney, and Brayden Millsaps.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be given to Gideons International Taylorsville Camp, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

