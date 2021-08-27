Leamon “Lea” Partin Jr., 58, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born to the late Leamon Partin Sr. and Freida Marie Hall Partin. He worked for Cruise-Inn Automotive as a mechanic for many years.

Those left to cherish the memories of Lea include his wife of 38 years, Kimberly Renae Partin; mother-in-law that was like a mother, Ann Rosenbaum; a son, Kenneth Lea Partin; daughter, Chanda Perkins; two sisters, Tina Poteat and Lisa Starnes; and three brothers, Philip Partin, Kiowa Partin, and Wes Partin.

There will be no services at this time, the family will lead a service at a later date. Inurnment will be with the family afterward.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family and sent to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service at PO Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681.