Effie Irene (Sissie) Lackey, 77, of Hill River Road, Hiddenite, passed from this life on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at her home.

She was born November 8, 1943, to Lona Belle Poole Lackey and the late Joseph Burley Lackey Jr.

She was a graduate of Happy Plains High School and retired from Tyson (formerly Holly Farms) after over 50 years of service. Effie was of the Christian faith, and especially loved to decorate for each and every holiday.

She loved her family, and leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Mrs. Lona Belle Poole Lackey (99 years of age) of the home; brothers, William Ray Lackey (Joyce), Gary Lackey (Liz), and Harvey Lackey (Jeannie); sister, Ms. Barbara L. Robinson; sister-in-law, V. Diana Carlton; special nephew, Brandon Smith; god-children, Shawn Howard, Dewayne Howard, and Tori Smith; nephews, Patrick Carlton (Sannyu), Steven Lackey, Delbert Curtis Lackey, Maurice Lackey, Davin Lackey, William Ray Lackey Jr., Gary William Lackey, Tramell Lackey (Cathy), and Chadrick Lackey; nieces, Natasha Carlton, Cassandra Lackey, Tessa Caldwell, Tabitha Lackey Gray, and Kisha Hayes Hawthorne (David); a special friend, Cora Lee Flowers; and special caregivers, Martha Jane Howell and Wendy Patterson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Burley Lackey Jr.; brothers, Beryl Carlton Jr. and Steve Lackey; nephew, Melvin Todd Morrison; a niece at birth; and sister-in-law, Jeanette Lackey.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, September 3, 2021, at Zion Chapel AME Zion Church with Officiating-Pastor Robin Williamson and Eulogist-Pastor Maurice Lackey. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The body will also lie in state from 3-6 p.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Condolences may be sent to the Lackey Family at www.adamsfunerals.com.

