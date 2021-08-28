James Howard Setzer, 84, of Statesville, passed away at Maple Leaf on August 28, 2021.

James was born January 24, 1937, in Iredell County, to the late Howard Ellis Setzer and Mamie Miller Setzer. He was married to Flora Marie Prillaman Setzer 52 years. James served in the US Navy and retired from Blythe Development. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.

Survivors include a son, Joseph Setzer; a daughter, Angela Austin; a brother, Tom Setzer; and a sister, Jeanette S. Goforth, all of Statesville.

A graveside service will be conducted at Bethel United Methodist Church on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. Pastor Ann Tavenner will officiate and the family will receive friends following the service. The body will lie in state on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, from 2-5 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home.

Memorials may be given to Bethel United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School Fund, 168 Lookout Dam Rd, Statesville, NC 28677.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.