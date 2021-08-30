Barbara Hartness Millsaps, 78, of Shelby, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at Atrium-Lincoln Health in Lincolnton.

Barbara was born December 9, 1942, in Iredell County, to the late Thomas Edward Hartness and Cleo Hartness Marlow.

Survivors include two sons, Chris Millsaps of Gaffney, South Carolina, and Shawn Millsaps of Greensboro; a daughter, Lisa Stegall of Harmony; three brothers, Ronald Hartness of Statesville, Donald Hartness of Stony Point, and Dennis Hartness of Statesville; and a sister, Cathy Hartness Dishmond of Statesville.

A graveside service will be conducted at Mountain View United Methodist Church in Statesville on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. Pastor Sarah Fisher will officiate. No formal visitation will be held.

