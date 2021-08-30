Vickie Roxanne Mash Cook, 54, of Stony Point, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at Gordon Hospice of Statesville after an extended illness.

Vickie was born on December 24, 1966, in Iredell County, to Jesse Ralph Mash and Nancy Marie Byrd Mash of Stony Point. She had worked for the Postal Service as a mail carrier. She was a member of TabernacleBaptist Church.

Vickie was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Dale Mash, and a sister, Kimberly Renee Matheson.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sons, Joshua Lee Mash and Paul Cook Jr. of Stony Point; a daughter, Jamie Nicole Hoke of Taylorsville; and eight grandchildren, Jesse, Erin, Charlee, Ayden, Noah, Grace, Carson, and Blakely.

A private graveside service will be conducted Friday, September 3, 2021. Rev. Wesley Hammer and Rev. James Smith will officiate. The body will lie in state at Chapman Funeral Home on Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 2:00-7:00 p.m.

Memorials may be given to Tabernacle Baptist Church Building Fund, 191 Sipe Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Vickie Cook Family.