Barbara Ann Walker Wike, 64, of Taylorsville, went to be with her heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Barbara was born on October 24, 1956, in Fayetteville, to the late John Dewitt and Pearl Flinchum Walker. Barbara was an active member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending her spare time shopping, crocheting, and spending time with her horses. Barbara will always be remembered as being a “people person,” but, most of all, she loved her family.

During her working career, Barbara was the owner and operator of The Hair Cellar, until her health forced her to retire.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her brother, David Hipps, and sister-in-law, Teresa Walker.

Those left to celebrate and cherish the memories of Barbara include her husband of forty years, Ronnie Wike of the Sugar Loaf Community; two sons, Casey Wike and wife Jennifer, and Christie Wike and wife Venessa; two brothers, John and Jerry Walker; four grandchildren, John Moore, Jacob Moore, Brooklyn Lafon, and Isabella Lafon; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Mrs. Wike will be conducted at Alexander Funeral Service on Friday, September 3, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Barbara’s body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to her funeral service being held at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Steve Parks, Rev. Robert Gragg, and Rev. Bill Orren will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery.

Kenny Wike, Leslie Wike, Wendell Ingram, Chris Herman, Gary Childers, and Kevin Daniels will serve as pallbearers. Randy Daniels will serve as an honorary pallbearer.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Building Fund at 17 Mt. Hebron Church Ct, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or to The Gideons International, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.