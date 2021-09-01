Commissioners urge COVID safety

September 1, 2021 —

From Chairman Larry Yoder and the Alexander County Board of Commissioners:

“We would like to express our concern about the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases here in Alexander County. If you are vaccinated, we thank you. If you are not vaccinated, we encourage you to consider getting the vaccine to help ensure your health. Chairman Yoder encourages you to wear a mask and social distance when around other people in public. We’ve seen too many cases and too many deaths due to this virus. Let’s all do our part to slow the spread of this highly-contagious Delta variant, and work together to keep our community healthy and safe. Thank you.”