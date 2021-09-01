Dale Perry Reese, 75, of Taylorsville, left his earthly tasks and entered the Church Triumphant on September 1, 2021. He was a devout Christian and a lifetime member of St. Luke Lutheran Church. Affectionally known as “Pops” by most, his quick wit and wisdom will be deeply missed by his family and the many friends he touched and influenced.

Dale was born in Alexander County on December 27, 1945, to the late Clarence and Blanche (White) Reese, growing up on the family dairy farm. He graduated from Taylorsville High School in 1964 and continued his education at Catawba Valley Community College, where he completed the auto mechanics program in 1966.

After CVCC, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1966-1970 as a Staff Sargent E5 in Washington, DC; Okinawa, Japan; Korea; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dale was a self-employed sawmill operator. His infinite wisdom of mechanics and timber served him well. Many generations of children have enjoyed one of Dale’s handmade wooden crafts and toys. Dale passed down the family tradition of sorghum or “molasses” making. He was a diligent member and contributor to the Foothills Antique Power Association of North Carolina and the National Sweet Sorghum Producers and Processors Association. Dale was selfless in sharing his passions and knowledge.

Family left to mourn Dale’s passing are brothers, Coy Reese (Wanda) of Taylorsville, and Luke Reese of Haslett, Michigan; nieces, Candace Haithcox (Adam) and Joy Barber (Clay), both of Taylorsville, and Ashley Reese (Aaron Druckenbrod) of Haslett, Michigan; great-nieces, Isabela Haithcox and Clara Haithcox; and great-nephew, Luca Druckenbrod. Additional family includes numerous cousins with special acknowledgment to Bradley Fox, Faye Gentry, and Amy Krohn.

The body will lie in state at Chapman Funeral Home on Monday, September 6, 1-7 p.m., and Tuesday, September 7, 9-5 p.m. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Luke Lutheran Church Cemetery, 1364 Church Rd, Taylorsville, with Dr. Robert Allen officiating. Service will have full military rites and follow CDC guidelines. The family respectfully asks that all attendees wear masks.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial gifts be directed to the Cemetery Fund c/o St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1364 Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Chapman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Reese Family.