************

STORAGE SPACE

For individual and commercial use as available. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145 or 828-275-5091.

************

NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent 2 bedroom mobile homes in Hiddenite and Taylorsville. No pets, deposit required. Call 828-320-0706.

************

1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.

************

NICE HOUSE IN TOWN – 2 BR, 1 BA, living room, kitchen with dining area, laundry, no smoking, no pets. Credit and references checked. $600 per month plus deposit. Call 828-632-4222.

************

2 BR, 1 BA MOBILE HOME – Stove, refrigerator included, heat pump, located close to town, no pets. $110 per week, $300 deposit. References required. Call 828-320-7397.