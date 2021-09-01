Rita Carolyn Chapman Crouch, 76, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Rita was born on Saturday, December 23, 1944, the daughter of the late Curlee and Tessie Robinette Chapman. She worked at Lewitte’s Furniture for many years. Rita enjoyed being outside working in her flowers, growing tomatoes, and she loved her grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Geraldine Chapman, Alma Sizemore, and Patricia Neely; and her brother, Dale Chapman.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of 57 years, Leroy Crouch; her sons, Chuck Crouch, Scotty Crouch, and Shannon (Dawn) Crouch; her granddaughter, Summer Crouch; her grandsons, Cole (Emily) Crouch, Josh Crouch, and Tyler Crouch; her great-grandson, Campbell Crouch; her brothers, Stanley (Ursala) Chapman, Nick (Debbie) Chapman, and Roy Chapman; her sister and brothers-in-law, JoAn Warren, Earl Crouch, Jimmy Crouch, and Jeff (Mary) Crouch; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Macedonia Baptist Church on Macedonia Church Road. Rev. Bill Smith and Rev. Nick Chapman will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until Noon on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Pallbearers include Cole Crouch, Josh Crouch, Chuck Crouch, Shannon Crouch, Tommy Bell, and Garrett Bell. Campbell Crouch will serve as honorary pallbearer.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

