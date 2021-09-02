Frank Julius Setzer Jr., 83, passed away after a short illness at Gordons Hospice House in Iredell County on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

He was born December 18, 1937, in Gaston, to the late Frank Julius Setzer Sr. and Annie Mae England Setzer. Frank was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish the memories of Frank include his spouse of 47 years, Glennie Rose Lail Setzer; two sons, Frankie Setzer and Julius Setzer; and a daughter, Elizabeth Adams.

A graveside service for Mr. Setzer will be conducted Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Smyrna Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Mitch King will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smyrna Baptist Church, 6174 Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Gordons Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

