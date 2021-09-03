Vickie Ann Stafford Church, 74, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford.

She was born on March 7, 1947, the daughter of the late Harvey Herman and Maxine Dora Stafford Mays. During her career, Vickie worked for 25 years at Sherrills Furniture and was a lifelong member of Friendship Lutheran Church.

Vickie was a mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She never met a stranger and was just a phone call away if you needed her.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Tiffney Leigh Walker; two stepfathers, Danny and Lynn Mays; sisters, Janet Walker, Deidra Locklear, Joette Farren, and Jill Childers; brother-in-law, David Locklear; and grandparents, Ret and Beulah Stafford.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Denita Jackson (Don) of South Carolina; grandson, Zachary Stafford (Jennifer) of Taylorsville; brothers, Denny Stafford (Kathy) and Terry Mays (Teeney), both of Taylorsville; a number of nieces, nephews, and special caregivers to include Amber, Mackenzie, and Nicole; and special friends, Sheriff Chris Bowman and wife Liz, Nina Windsor, and Bobby Hubbard.

To celebrate Vickie’s life, the family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. in the Family Life Center at Friendship Lutheran Church. The funeral service will follow in the church at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Mary Canniff-Kuhn officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ty Whitener, Brandon Stafford, Jaelyn Hopper, Kohen Eldereth, Macklinton Shook, Ethan Windsor, and Josh Trivette.

Honorary pallbearers are Reid Whitener, and Kaseyn, Kam and Kortlyn Stafford.

Memorials may be sent to Carolina Caring at 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.