Archie Lee Fox, 73, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Archie was born May 23, 1948, in Iredell County, the son of Odell Monroe Fox and Ruth Dyson Fox.

He was a US Army veteran. He had worked for Duke Energy and retired after 38 years in the maintenance department. He faithfully attended Unity Christian Church and loved to fish.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Shuford Deal.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 50 years, Diane Deal Fox of the home; his son, Garrett Fox; his brother, Richard Fox (Debbie); his mother-in-law, Jackie Deal; his brother-in-law, Ricky Deal (Brenda); his sister-in-law, Nancy Alexander (Ron); two nieces, Ashley (Matthew) Reese, and Natika (Michael) Morrison; three nephews, Chris (Jane) Welborne, James Welborne, and Cory (Anna) Alexander; 10 great-nieces and nephews; two who were like his grandchildren, Justice and Madison Morrison; and several aunts and uncles who he loved very much.

A parking lot funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Unity Christian Church. Rev. Scott Hammer will officiate. Burial will follow in the Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery. The body will lie in state from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Unity Christian Church Building Fund or the Liberty Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Archie Lee Fox.