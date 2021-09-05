Margretha (Gret) Lucyle Hanson McCaleb, passed peacefully at 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Visitation services for Gret will be held from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m., and a memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, in the chapel of Alexander Funeral Service in Taylorsville.

Gret was generous with her wisdom, never at a loss for words, and always had a way of making you feel exactly what she was saying. There was never a question in her intention. She was pure in her exchanges and thoughtful in her love which was always unconditional and unwavering. She was a curious soul and found the world a constant interest, always keen to understand the nature of life itself.

There is no denying that you saw her entire life in all that she had and all that she did. Her home was filled with treasures from far and wide, pictures of dogs and birds, blankets for when you got a chill, and lots of treats – always homemade. Most importantly, you saw her welcome everyone into her home. She shared her table, her food, her heart, and her warmth. She loved loving! She loved her family, her friends, her freedom, and her country.

Gret was modest and humble, never judgmental or unforgiving. She spoke of her life with enthusiasm. She had immense courage – traveling the world, serving her country, and instilled in all around her the gift of acting with courage.

She was the first female polygrapher for the Department of Defense, worked for Army Intelligence at Ft. Meade, Maryland, later transitioning to the FAA as a Special Agent, Principal Security Inspector for Foreign Air Carriers. Yet in light of the significant roles held throughout her career, she made all in her presence feel a sense of belonging and warmth. Her heart was so big. She showed us the importance of enjoying the moment, creating experiences, and honoring family and friends. She taught us to laugh, love, and learn.

Please continue to honor her by loving graciously, living earnestly, and forgiving easily.

Gret McCaleb was born on March 10, 1945, to Walter and Ruth (Fowler) Hanson in Staten Island, New York. She married the love of her life, Jerry Clinton McCaleb, on March 16, 1968.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband of over 53 years; daughter, Melissa McCaleb Chapman; son, Clinton Hanson McCaleb; granddaughter, Emily Ashton Chapman; grandson, Maxwell Clinton McCaleb; her brother, Walter Floyd Hanson; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; and more friends than can be counted.

In lieu of flowers and in celebration of a life lived to its fullest, the family has requested that donations be made to Hartman’s Haven Animal Rescue, PO Box 742, Conover, NC 28613, or www.hartmanshaven.org.