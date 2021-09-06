Chester Ralph Yell, 90, of Taylorsville, passed away September 6, 2021, at his home.

Chester was born in Emmet County, Michigan, to the late Abraham John Yell Sr. and Fannie Minnie Kleinbach Yell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Delores Dickey Yell, and five brothers.

Survivors include his wife, Carma Jean Tudor Yell of the home; two daughters, Christine Beck and husband James of Cleveland, and Deborah Yell Meyers of Statesville; two sons, Mark Hutchings of Key Largo, Florida, and Scott Hutchings and wife Lori of Grand Rapids, Michigan; two sisters, Hattie Kalbfleisch of Fruitport, Michigan, and Beverly Savage of Warren, Michigan; five grandchildren, Heather, Chenery, Tasha, Michael, and Christopher; 13 great-grandchildren, Becca, Trevor, Jessica, Chayse, Kobi, Evan, Schuyler, Tia, Ryly, Payton, Kyra, Elizabeth, and Zachary; and six great-great-grandchildren, Grace, Asher, Kai, Lana, Izzy, and A`Dore.

Funeral services will be conducted at Allred Funeral Home, 212 S Main St, Berrien Springs, MI 49103, on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 12 p.m., with family receiving friends at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Multiple Sclerosis, 375 Kings Hwy., North Cherry Hill, NJ 08034; or American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Chester Yell Family.